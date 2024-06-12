The Trump campaign opens a new outreach office in a heavily Latino part of Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has teamed up with the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania GOP to open a “Latino Americans for Trump” office in Reading. It’s a town with a fast-growing Hispanic population. Trump and top Republicans are looking to boost their support among Latino voters in a swing state that could well decide the election, betting that promises to prioritize entrepreneurship and smaller government can resonate with a voting block that historically has favored Democrats. President Joe Biden has seen his support drop among Hispanic adults in national polls, but it’s unclear if Trump can capitalize.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

