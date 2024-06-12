German energy company Uniper says a tribunal awarded it billions in damages from Russia’s Gazprom

BERLIN (AP) — German energy company Uniper says a tribunal has awarded it more than 13 billion euros (nearly $14 billion) in damages for gas that Russia’s Gazprom hasn’t supplied since 2022. Uniper said Wednesday that the arbitration tribunal based in Stockholm also ruled on June 7 that it has the right to terminate long-term gas supply contracts with state-owned Gazprom Export, and it is now formally ending the relationship. The German government nationalized Uniper at the end of 2022 after Russia cut gas supplies to the country. Uniper incurred huge costs as a result of those cuts because it was forced to buy gas at far higher market prices to meet its supply contract obligations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.