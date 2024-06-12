G7 summit opens with deal to use Russian assets for Ukraine as EU’s traditional powers recalibrate

BARI, Italy (AP) — A Group of Seven summit is opening in Italy with agreement on a U.S. proposal to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral. Diplomatic sources confirmed an agreement had been reached on the deal before the leaders even landed in southern Italy for the three-day summit opening Thursday. Beyond the Ukraine war, Pope Francis will become the first pope to address a G7 summit. He’ll be speaking Friday about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence, but is expected to also renew his appeal for a peaceful end to wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

