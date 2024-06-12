Erik ten Hag to stay on as Manchester United manager following constructive conversations between club and coach

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Despite the rumors and uncertainty, Erik ten Hag is set to stay on as manager of Manchester United following an end of season review held by the club.

United held a “thorough performance review” analyzing the 2023-24 season over the last two weeks and came out with a clear conclusion for ten Hag to remain in his position, a source familiar with the situation told CNN Sport on Wednesday.

As a result of the “constructive conversations” held between ten Hag and the club following the review, United and the Dutch coach are now in talks to extend his current contract.

Ten Hag’s current deal ends following the 2024-25 season and there is an option to extend for an extra year.

The 54-year-old coach joined the club from Ajax ahead of the 2022-23 season.

In his two years at the club, ten Hag has won a trophy in each campaign. The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup during his first season in charge and then beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May to secure another piece of silverware.

Despite this, United has not been at its best during ten Hag’s tenure and finished eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League season with a negative goal difference.

The past season was the club’s worst finish in the Premier League era, which began in 1992.

