Winfrey picks David Wroblewski’s ‘Familairis’ for her book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Author David Wroblewski has reached special status among contemporary authors: a two-time selection for Oprah Winfrey’s book club. Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had chosen “Familiaris,” a prequel to his Oprah-endorsed novel from 2008, “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle.” The new novel, published this week, looks back to the origins of the Wisconsin-based Sawtelle family and its roots in the state’s north woods. Other authors in the two-time (and more) Winfrey club include Toni Morrison, Barbara Kingsolver and Wally Lamb.

