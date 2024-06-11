New trail now open in North Cheyenne Cañon Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of the new Ladders Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

This 2.5-mile extension provides a multi-use, multi-direction connection between the Middle Columbine Trail, Captain Jacks Trail, Gold Camp Road, and Stratton Open Space that parallels Gold Camp Road offering trail users a singletrack alternative to using the gravel road.

City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs says that one of the highlights of the project is the custom-built timber bridge which allows for a safe interchange between Captain Morgans Bike Trail and the new Ladders Trail. This feature was partially funded by a local mountain biking group COSMBA (Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association), the Pikes Peak Recreation Alliance (PPORA), and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation’s Stewardship Fund, which includes a portion of registration fees from small fundraising events and the Pikes Peak APEX.



Funding for the Ladders Trail project was provided by the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART), the Trails, Open, and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program, and the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon.



As part of the project, the multi-use, multi-direction Penrose Trail and the downhill bike-only Captain Morgans Trail were officially adopted into the PRCS trail system. These trails, previously social trails, will now be maintained by the City of Colorado Springs and volunteers from local bike organizations.