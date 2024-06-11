Commuter bus in Atlanta leads police on chase through rush hour traffic; a suspect is in custody

By Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a metro Atlanta commuter bus led police on a chase over busy rush hour roads Tuesday, at one point driving into oncoming traffic before coming to a stop on the side of a road, police say.

The bus hit several vehicles during the pursuit, police said. Police declined to comment on whether anyone involved in the incident was injured.

The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. during rush hour along Ivan Allen Blvd. in downtown Atlanta.

Shortly after the bus came to a stop, one person was seen being led away in handcuffs. At least five other people also exited the bus.

A large armored vehicle was parked in front of the bus and at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were parked behind it on the street.

During at least part of the pursuit and after the bus came to a stop, aerial footage from CNN affiliate WXIA showed the electronic sign on the front of the bus reading, “EMERGENCY” and then, “CALL POLICE 911.” It was not immediately clear when those words started appearing on the sign.

The bus belongs to Gwinnett County Transit, which operates commuter routes from the metro Atlanta county.

CNN has reached out to Gwinnett County but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.