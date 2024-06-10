District attorney who prosecuted Barry Morphew faces disciplinary hearing

DENVER (AP) — A district attorney who brought charges that were ultimately dismissed against a Colorado man accused of killing his wife is facing a discipline hearing that could lead to her disbarment. The two-week hearing is being held to determine if 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley violated attorney conduct rules in the prosecution of Barry Morphew as well as another case. Stanley’s lawyer says the state doesn’t have clear and convincing evidence that she did. A panel will decide whether Stanley violated the rules and, if so, what her punishment should be. The most serious punishment she could receive is losing her ability to practice law in Colorado.

