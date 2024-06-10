Biden’s team asks CEOs how to further boost the economy while Trump says business is on his side

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden likes to take a hard thwack at corporate America. But for the past several months, top Biden administration officials have also stepped up their outreach to CEOs and other corporate leaders to ask about what they need. The effort encroaches on the business community terrain that former President Donald Trump considers to be his home turf. Administration officials say the CEOs they’ve met with are satisfied with the performance of the stock market and the overall economy. But business leaders also say there aren’t enough skilled workers to fill jobs. They say government permitting needs to be streamlined. And they generally agree with the administration’s push to renew a corporate tax break for research and development expenses.

