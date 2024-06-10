90 countries to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit that Russia is snubbing

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland’s president says nearly 90 countries and organizations, half from Europe, have confirmed attending the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit over the weekend despite Russia’s refusal to participate. Viola Amherd told reporters Monday that the summit will aim to chart a path toward possible peace nearly 28 months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The Swiss president added that most participants — about half of which will be represented at the level of head of state or government — are country leaders, but “a handful” are from organizations like the United Nations. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to attend the summit at the Buergenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.

