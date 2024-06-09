Central African Republic government suspends Chinese mining company for alleged ties to armed groups

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The government of the Central African Republic has suspended a Chinese mining company’s operations in the country over alleged ties to armed militias. The government accused the Chinese mining company Daquing SARL of “intelligence with armed groups, illegal exploitation, illegal introduction of foreign subjects into mining areas, non-payment of taxes and lack of activity reports” in a government decree made public Saturday. Rebel groups have operated with impunity across the embattled country over the past decade, thwarting mining exploration by foreign companies. The Central African Republic has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced the President Francois Bozize from office.

