4 construction workers shot dead in northern Kenya near the border with Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say gunmen have fatally shot four construction workers at a hospital site near a refugee camp and the border with Somalia where a militant group is active. Garissa county has in the past been attacked by al-Shabab militants who cross through the porous border. Local police say the Friday attack may have been also staged by an armed group that had warned the contractor to stay away from the area, which they consider their turf. Northern Kenya has in recent days seen violence that has left several people dead. The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the 434-mile Kenya-Somalia border that was closed in 2011.

