Novak Djokovic wants to return to tennis ‘as soon as possible’ after undergoing knee surgery

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic hopes to return to the tennis court “as soon as possible” having undergone surgery on his knee earlier this week.

Djokovic struggled with pain in his right knee during his five-set victory against Francisco Cerúndolo at the French Open and later withdrew from his quarterfinal against Casper Ruud.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old confirmed that he tore his meniscus against Cerúndolo and had to undergo surgery.

“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions … I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well,” Djokovic wrote on social media.

“I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans. I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible.

“My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

Djokovic was aiming to win his 25th grand slam singles title at the French Open, which would be an outright record in men’s and women’s tennis. His withdrawal from the tournament means that Jannik Sinner is set to become the new world No. 1 for the first time when the latest rankings are released.

Timing is not likely to be on Djokovic’s side to play at Wimbledon, the next grand slam on the tennis calendar, with the grass-court tournament beginning in less than a month’s time on July 1.

Djokovic has previously expressed a strong desire to compete at the Paris Olympics, which begins less than two weeks after Wimbledon at the end of July.

