‘It’s either you fall into it or you choose it’: Prostitution on the rise in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s often said that anything goes in Las Vegas, including prostitution, but out of Nevada’s 17 counties, the act is only legal in 10, and Clark County is not one of them.

Last month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported a nearly 50% increase in prostitution offenses across its jurisdiction. The trend is concerning, especially for advocates who are working hard to get victims off the streets.

“I never would have healed the way that I am right now had it not been for me surrendering to Jesus,” said Annie Lobert, founder of Hookers for Jesus.

As part of her healing journey, Lobert founded the nonprofit. She’s a sex trafficking survivor, who for 20 years has been relentless in her mission to offer hope, healing, and a way out for those trapped in the industry.

“My boyfriend, who I was in love with, announced to me that he was now my pimp,” Lobert said.

That was in 1987. At first, she found herself working on the streets of Las Vegas because she was under somebody else’s control, and then again because of the money.

“It’s either you fall into it or you choose it. In my situation, it’s both,” Lobert said.

Lobert believes the growing use of escort services and online solicitation platforms have also contributed to the surge.

“With today’s economy, since COVID, we have probably quadrupled our numbers of trafficking victims,” Lobert said.

In the heart of Las Vegas amid the glitz and glamour, Lobert said a different kind of light is shining, one of compassion, resilience, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow for those who are in the position that she once was.

“It’s all about touching the heart and changing the heart for the better,” Lobert said.

So, what’s the exact reason for the increase? Channel 13 has reached out to LVMPD with that question and are awaiting their response. We also inquired about what the penalties look like for these offenses.

