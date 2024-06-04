Senior Biden administration officials returning to Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal

By Katie Bo Lillis, MJ Lee and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — Top Biden administration officials are traveling to the Middle East this week to engage in ongoing talks on a possible ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, as well as the dire situation in the Gazan city of Rafah, US officials told CNN.

CIA Director Bill Burns, who has served as the administration’s primary interlocutor in ceasefire negotiations, is expected to travel to Doha, according to one US official. Qatar is acting as an intermediary in talks between Israel and Hamas.

Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk is also headed back to the region this week, a separate official said.

Although both regularly travel to the Middle East, their visits come amid a furious diplomatic push by President Joe Biden and his administration to get Hamas and Israel to accept the latest ceasefire proposal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made a flurry of calls since Biden outlined the proposal in a speech last Friday, discussing the ambitious deal with partners and urging them to pressure Hamas to support it.

The top US diplomat has spoken twice with the Saudi foreign minister, as well as with his counterparts from Jordan, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Algeria. He also spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The United States on Monday circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution to support the proposal and calling for it to insist that Hamas accept the deal.

Biden on Friday laid out a three-phase proposal that would pair a release of hostages with a “full and complete ceasefire,” a plan he said presented the best hope to bring peace to Gaza. The president characterized it as an Israeli proposal.

But less than an hour after Biden detailed the proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Israel will not end the war in Gaza until it had achieved all of its goals, including the destruction of Hamas.

The United States has not seen any response yet from Hamas to the latest ceasefire proposal, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We haven’t seen any response yet from Hamas, but we do think it is important that the international community and, I think quite importantly, countries in the Arab world have spoken out to call on this deal to be finalized and Hamas to accept it,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing.

Hamas released a statement last week saying that it viewed the proposal “positively.” Miller did not know if the proposal itself has reached Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza.

Miller also said that the Israeli government has communicated to the US that they are ready to implement the ceasefire deal should Hamas accept.

“It doesn’t mean there aren’t voices inside Israel, and voices even inside the Israeli government are opposed to it, but the government, speaking on behalf of the government, has said they support this proposal and are ready to stand behind that,” Miller said.

CNN’s Michael Conte contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.