San Diego Padres player Tucupita Marcano under investigation for gambling on MLB games

By David Close and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — San Diego Padres shortstop Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for gambling on baseball games, a league spokesperson tells CNN.

The alleged betting happened last season when Marcano was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and while he was on the injured list, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story.

Marcano remains on the injured list in 2024, now as a member of the San Diego Padres.

MLB players are permitted to legally gamble on other sports, but betting on baseball is strictly forbidden.

CNN has reached out to Marcano’s representatives for comment. The MLB Players Association declined to comment.

The Padres issued a statement Monday saying the team is “aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”

The Pirates are also “aware of the matter that’s under investigation,” Senior Vice President of Communications Brian Warecki said in a statement, “and are fully cooperating.”

“We will refrain from further comment at this time,” Warecki said.

Four other players face possible MLB discipline for gambling on baseball games while in the minor leagues, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Per MLB rules, a player found guilty of betting on baseball games involving teams other than their own are subject to a one-year suspension. A player gambling on their own team’s games will receive a lifetime ban.

Marcano has a career batting average of .217 in 149 big league games, but has yet to feature for the Padres this season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.