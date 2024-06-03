IDF tells families of 4 Israeli hostages held in Gaza ‘they are no longer alive’

By Lauren Izso and Larry Register, CNN

(CNN) — The Israel Defense Forces says its representatives have informed the families of four hostages being held in Gaza “that they are no longer alive.”

The IDF said it had told the families of Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell “who were brutally abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7, that they are no longer alive and that their bodies are held by the Hamas terrorist organization.”

The IDF said the decision to pronounce the four hostages dead was based on intelligence and was confirmed by a Ministry of Health expert committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The circumstances of their deaths in Hamas captivity are still under examination, according to the IDF, which says it uses a “a wide variety of methods to gather information about the hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.”

Chief spokesperson for the IDF, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said “Their loved ones were killed a few months ago during Hamas captivity in Gaza and their bodies are still being held by Hamas. We assess that the four of them were killed while together in the area of Khan Younis during an operation there against Hamas.”

In May, Hamas said Popplewell, an Israeli-British citizen, had died from wounds following a strike by Israeli fighter jets on his place of detention over a month earlier.

CNN is not able to independently verify this claim made by Hamas.

Following the news of the deaths, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum in Israel reiterated its demand to the Israeli government to immediately approve a ceasefire proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden last week.

The organization called the news of the four deaths a mark of disgrace and a sad reflection on the significance of delaying previous deals.

“The Israeli government must send out a negotiating delegation this evening and return all 124 hostages, both living and murdered, to their homes,” the group said in a statement Monday.

Chaim, Yoram, Amiram, and Nadav were kidnapped alive, some of them were with other hostages who returned in the previous deal – and they should have returned alive to their country and their families, the statement added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

