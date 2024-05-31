Pueblo County defeats Golden to advance in the Class 4A playoffs
The Pueblo County baseball team shutout Golden on Friday afternoon to advance in the Class 4A playoffs. Roy Higinbotham pitched six shutout innings and only allowed four hits.
The Pueblo County baseball team shutout Golden on Friday afternoon to advance in the Class 4A playoffs. Roy Higinbotham pitched six shutout innings and only allowed four hits.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.