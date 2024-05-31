Florida deputy who shot airman in his home has been fired for using unreasonable deadly force, sheriff says

By Kaila Nichols, CNN

(CNN) — The Florida sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black man in his home has been fired, the sheriff’s office announced.

“The administrative investigation determined the deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable and therefore violated agency policy,” a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies responded May 3 to an apartment after receiving a call for “a disturbance in progress,” Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden said in a previous statement. Body camera footage shows shortly after Roger Fortson opened the door, the deputy in the video says “step back” before firing his weapon. Fortson was standing in the doorway with his hands down and a firearm in his right hand.

Five shots can be heard on the footage. Fortson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” Aden said in a Friday release. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

