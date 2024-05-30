See the jury’s verdict on each of the 34 counts against Trump in hush money trial

By Annette Choi and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — Jurors have reached a guilty verdict on all of former President Donald Trump’s charges in his hush money criminal trial — 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The verdict was read out in the first-ever criminal case brought against a former or current president. A felony conviction of a former president or party frontrunner is unprecedented, but will not affect Trump’s ability to run for office in 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

