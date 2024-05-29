USAFA: 9 Honor Guard cadets will graduate on time amid hazing investigation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - Nine Honor Guard cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) will graduate on time this week despite an ongoing investigation into alleged hazing during a training event.

According to a USAFA spokesperson, the investigation into the alleged hazing continues and the Academy cannot comment further on the underlying facts and circumstances of the incident.

The determination to allow the cadets to graduate on time was based on a review of all available information relating to the circumstances surrounding the allegations, as well as consideration of the conduct and performance of the cadets throughout their careers at the USAFA, the Academy said.