Air Force Academy graduation parade honors Class of 2024

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Thousands of friends and family from around the world came together for the academy's graduation parade ahead of the big day.

The roars of jets, gliders, thunderbirds, and chants lit up Stillman Field for cadets who, in less than 24 hours, will transition to officers in the United States Air Force and Space Force.

From Oxford to CU Boulder, this graduating class has the largest number of cadets in history heading to grad school.

That's an accomplishment cadets say means a lot as they’ve had to overcome unforeseen obstacles.

“It's really special because coming in Covid year was actually really hard. We were separated from each other. We didn't get to see each other. So, to be here in person today and tomorrow, I think we're all just really excited to share that,” 1st cadet Hannah Licklider said.

A sea of blue and gold traditions like falconry, air demonstrations from graduating cadets, and the thunderbirds are taking place ahead of the big day.

Grads in gold sashes are commissioning into the Air Force, while silver sashes indicate the 10% commissioning into the Space Force.

For now, cadets are celebrating with friends and family until they cross the stage in Falcon Stadium tomorrow.

Commissioning ceremonies are happening all over the academy today with viewing areas for the ticketed guests.

The Air Force Academy graduation ceremony is set for tomorrow May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Gates will open at 6:30 a.m. and guests are advised to arrive early due to increased security and traffic in the area.

KRDO13 will be there live and have coverage throughout the day.