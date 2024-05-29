A concrete replacement project is scheduled to start today on the North side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A weeks-long lane closure is starting up today on the north side of Pueblo. These impacts will be located along I-25 at the US 50 and Colorado 47 interchange that's between Eagle Ridge Boulevard and East 29th Street on the city's north side near the Pueblo Mall.

During this time, crews will be in the area working on a concrete panel replacement project. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete. These improvements will eliminate several severe bumps along this stretch of roadway.

There will be reduced speeds in the area at this time. So as always, slow down, and watch out for workers.