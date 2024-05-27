Summer concerts 2024: All the shows you can see, no matter where you are in the world

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — School’s out, you’re on vacation and you’re looking to catch some live music to take full advantage of the summer’s longest days of the year.

Thankfully, there are many options! If you find yourself in London in August, you can catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. In Japan this July? No problem! K-Pop group TXT are touring across the country. There’s a concert option for everyone, no matter where in the world you are throughout the summer months of June, July and August. A comprehensive list is below. Rock on!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Where: Europe, UK

Taylor Swift recently revamped her setlist to make room for some tracks from her new album “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift’s Eras Tour is zipping through Europe and the UK this summer before it returns to North America in October.

The Beach Boys: The Endless Summer Gold Tour

Where: North America

“Full House” star John Stamos will be performing with the Beach Boys on various dates throughout the summer as the rock legends continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1974 “Endless Summer” album.

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour

Where: Europe, North America

Olivia Rodrigo is performing hits from her 2023 album “Guts.” A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit her Fund 4 Good, which is a “global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” according to the foundation’s website.

Tomorrow X Together (TXT): Act: Promise World Tour

Where: North America, Japan

K-pop supergroup Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, made history in 2023 as the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago. This summer, they’re bringing their show across select cities in the US and Japan.

Tyla: The Tyla Tour

Where: North America, Europe

On the heels of winning a Grammy for best African music performance for her song “Water,” marking her first Grammy nod and win, Tyla is playing various music festivals across the US and Europe this year. The 22-year-old South African artist is having a breakout year with her sultry Afropop/R&B sounds hitting the Billboard charts – not to mention Barack Obama’s best-of list.

Chris Stapleton: The All-American Road Show Tour

Where: North America

Country rocker Chris Stapleton has a solid lineup of supporting acts that include Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Lainey Wilson, among others, on various North American dates.

Foo Fighters: The Everything or Nothing at All Tour

Where: UK, North America

This tour comes after the Foo Fighters lost their longtime and beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Their new drummer Josh Freese has joined them in place of Hawkins and the band released their latest album “But Here We Are” last year.

Rolling Stones: The Hackney Diamonds ’24 Tour

Where: North America

At 80 years old, Rolling Stones lead singer and cultural icon Mick Jagger is still at it (as is his partners in music, Keith Richards, also 80, and Ronnie Wood, 76). The Stones are nearing the end of their world tour, so make sure to catch them before they take their final bow in July.

Pearl Jam: Dark Matter Tour

Where: UK, Europe, North America, Australia

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder’s distinctly gritty and powerful vocals lead this live music experience as the band plays their greatest hits along with some tracks from their new album “Dark Matter,” released in April.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 Tour

Where: Europe, UK, North America

After postponing a string of dates while Bruce Springsteen recovered from “peptic ulcer disease,” The Boss and his band are back on the road in full swing. This tour, which kicked off last year, will be chronicled in the upcoming Disney+ documentary titled “Road Diary,” which is set to debut in October.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Can’t Let Go Tour

Where: North America

The combination of Alison Krauss’ soft bluegrass vocals and Robert Plant’s Led Zeppelin wails makes for a gorgeous and meditative concert-going experience. The collaborators are performing tracks from their two Americana albums, 2021’s “Raise the Roof” and 2007’s “Raising Sand,” along with a few Zeppelin songs, of course.

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour

Where: North America

Janet Jackson will bring everyone “together again” this summer on encore dates after her successful tour of the same name last year. Kicking off in the US in June, rapper Nelly will serve as Jackson’s opening act.

Green Day: The Saviors Tour

Where: Europe, UK, North America

Green Day is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot” and the 30th anniversary of “Dookie” by playing both albums start-to-finish alongside a handful of songs from their new album “Saviors.” The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas are Green Day’s supporting acts along their North American leg.

Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour 2024

Where: North America

This millennial-centric show will certainly provide the summer nostalgia you didn’t know you needed. Third Eye Blind is headlining the Summer Gods Tour, with Yellowcard serving as the supporting act.

Alanis Morissette: The Triple Moon Tour

Where: North America

Alanis Morrissette is back on the road performing her classic hits, this time with special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade. While the majority of Morrissette’s concerts are in the US, she’s making one pit stop in Toronto in July.

Foreigner and Styx: Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour

Where: North America

Come sail away with Styx and Foreigner for a rollicking, high energy concert presented by two of the biggest rock bands of the ’70s and ‘80s. Don’t forget to restock your Aqua Net. Special guest John Waite will be featured.

P!NK: Summer Carnival Tour

Where: UK, Europe, North America

Watch P!nk soar above your head as she sings her many power anthems whilst putting on an impressive aerial performance akin to a Cirque du Soleil show you’d see in Las Vegas.

Kings of Leon: Can We Please Have Fun Tour

Where: UK, Europe, North America

The indie rock band are performing tracks from their new album “Can We Please Have Fun.” Phantogram will serve as the supporting act starting on August 14.

Blink-182: One More Time Tour

Where: North America, UK

If you missed Blink-182, have no fear. Travis Barker, Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus are back on the road following their 2022 reunion and the release of their 2023 album “One More Time.” Pierce the Veil is the special guest for all US dates.

Jennifer Lopez: This Is Me…Live

Where: North America

See Jennifer Lopez’s new album “This Is Me… Now” and accompanying documentary “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” both released in February, come to life in concert. It feels safe to assume that Lopez will also be performing some of her greatest hits including “Jenny From the Block,” “I’m Real” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Kid Cudi: Insano: Engage the World Tour

Where: North America

Kid Cudi is performing tracks from his new albums “Insano” and “Insano (Nitro Mega)” with special guest Pusha T, who will perform at Cudi’s shows during all North American dates.

Earth, Wind & Fire with Lionel Richie and Chicago: Heart & Soul Tour 2024

Where: North America

Iconic 1970s act Earth, Wind & Fire is co-headlining the Heart & Soul Tour as it sweeps across the US, first with Lionel Richie in May and June, then with Chicago starting in July. Step into your platform shoes and prepare to groove to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” and sing along to Chicago’s classic hit “Saturday in the Park,” not to mention any number of Richie’s classics.

Future & Metro Boomin: The We Trust You Tour

Where: North America

Rappers Future and Metro Boomin are touring their debut collaborative album “We Don’t Trust You,” which was released in March and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album has since spent eight weeks on the all-encompassing Billboard 200.

Usher: Past Present Future Tour

Where: North America

With his electric Super Bowl Halftime Show performance still top of mind, the “Yeah!” singer is taking his popular Las Vegas residency show on the road starting in his hometown of Atlanta this August. The sprawling world tour goes into 2025 and ends in the spring.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.