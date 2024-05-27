A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran did the Manitou Incline to honor our Nation’s heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran did the Manitou Incline challenge for 24 straight hours. It was his way to remember and honor our Nation's heroes.

Trevor Murray spent just under 10 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces. He said this challenge was his way to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

Murray did 16 full laps, and it was 27.5 miles total. He started on his mission Saturday at midnight, and to him this was more than a challenge.

"The event was dedicated to a very good friend of mine, a mentor and a hero of mine Sergeant First Class Nicholas Guard was a Force Recon Marine first. Then he made his way over to the U.S. Army Special Forces in first Special Forces Group," said Murray.

He also used this opportunity to raise awareness for veteran's mental health and PTSD. Each lap he completed was in honor of a solider.

"The majority of the individuals that we dedicate it to were from U.S. Army Special Forces. That's the unit I served with. But we had the opportunity to pay tribute to individuals from the Air Force, the Navy, Ranger Battalion," said Murray.

Murray is also raising money for a non-profit that helps veterans. His goal is to raise $10,000.

"The All Secure Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is focused on helping special operations active duty veterans and specifically their families," said Murray.

He said this challenge was tough, but he knew he couldn't give up.

"What continued to push me on is thinking about those individuals that did pay the ultimate sacrifice that they you now they gave everything for us to have the right to challenge ourselves to push ourselves," said Murray.

So far Murray has raised $7,500, and he hopes to reach his goal of $10,000 by the end of the month. To find a way to donate, click the link on this text.