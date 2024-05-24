Colorado Springs police identify motorcyclist from fatal cash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcyclist who died earlier this month in a crash at Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Academy Blvd.

CSPD says officers were dispatched on May 14 to a single-vehicle crash at Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Academy Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and the deceased motorcycle rider.

According to CSPD, the investigation showed that the motorcycle was westbound on Milton E. Proby Parkway, taking the off-ramp onto South Academy Boulevard, and failed to navigate the turn. The motorcycle struck the guard rail, and the rider was ejected. Speed is believed to be a factor in this investigation.

On May 15, 2024, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased motorcyclist and identified him as 44-year-old Christopher George Morris.

This is the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 19 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 50 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.