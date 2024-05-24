Cats on the moon? Google’s AI tool is producing misleading responses that have experts worried

Google’s search engine used to spit out a ranked list of websites that might help you figure out an answer to your question. Now it provides instant answers generated by artificial intelligence that might tell you that cats have visited the moon. While the silliest answers shared on social media this week might represent just a fraction of what Google’s AI Overviews are telling its millions of users, several experts said the tech giant was irresponsible in releasing something that could further perpetuate misinformation.

By MATT O’BRIEN and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

