Michigan farmworker diagnosed with bird flu, becoming 2nd US case tied to dairy cows
By MIKE STOBBE and JONEL ALECCIA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Michigan farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu in what is the second human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows. Michigan health officials say the person experienced mild symptoms in their eyes. Officials say the person had been in contact with infected livestock, and the risk to the public remains low. A Texas farmworker was diagnosed in late March under similar circumstances. Officials called that the first known instance globally of a person catching this version of bird flu from a mammal.