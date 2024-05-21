Governor Jared Polis signs new law to reintroduce the North American Wolverine

COLORADO, USA (KRDO13) – Wolverines are officially making their way back to Colorado, following a recently signed bill from Governor Jared Polis.

The new law gives Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the authority to reintroduce the North American Wolverine, a species native to Colorado, back into the state.

It would also create certain requirements for the reintroduction of the species.

According to the bill, the Parks and Wildlife Commission must adopt rules for the compensation of owners of livestock for losses caused by the North American Wolverine.

As of now, efforts to reintroduce the species will not begin until a final rule from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service designates the Wolverines as a “non-essential” experimental population.

In the meantime, CPW says they will prepare and deliver a restoration plan, similar to the one they drew up for the Gray Wolves.