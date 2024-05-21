$90 million Colorado Springs concert venue to get new name weeks before grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The Sunset Amphitheater, a $90 million concert venue under construction in north Colorado Springs, will soon go by a different name.

Notes Live CEO and Founder JW Roth tells KRDO13 that "a big national company" bought the naming rights to the amphitheater, and in the next few weeks, they will announce the new name.

"You'll look at a big stadium in Denver, and it'll be 'X, Y, Z Stadium.' Well, this will be the 'X, Y, Z Amphitheater,'" said Roth. "It's exciting what has happened there. It's been in the works for almost a year now, but we just signed it, and we're working with them to put a press conference together to make the announcement."

The grand opening of the amphitheater will take place Friday, Aug. 9 with a headline concert from One Republic. The band will perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Roth says the venue is not only on track with its construction timeline, but construction is actually ahead of schedule. The CEO says construction should be complete by mid-July.

"We're probably four or five days in front of schedule right now. We just got blessed. I mean, the weather was great all winter long, so we budgeted for some weather delays that we just didn't have," said Roth. "It's put us in a really good spot."

Over the next few months, Roth says crews will pour concrete for the pit and the stage, build the lawn and cover it with temperature-controlled turf, and erect the 60-foot sound wall to span the outer back edge of the venue.

Roth says 80% of the tickets listed for sale online have sold, and luxury fire pits facing toward the stage are entirely sold out.

Though concertgoers cannot purchase tickets for the fire pits, Roth says those who have bought the areas can resale their tickets on their own if they have open seats.

The second phase of this venue is an event complex with rooftop bars and restaurants bordering the general seating. Roth says crews are constructing it off-site and will move the event center in large pieces onto a foundation back behind the concert lawn.

The event complex is set to open around Valentine's Day.

You can find tickets to upcoming concerts at the Sunset Amphitheater here.