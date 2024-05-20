Underground work begins on Airport Road, east and westbound lanes closed through summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Barricades, cones, and construction crews will become a familiar site to drivers west of South Academy Boulevard.

Starting today, Airport Road will fully close for the next four months (both eastbound and westbound lanes).

The work that the 'South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project' team is beginning today is the last of the underground work along Airport Road.

Crews will be replacing waterlines, sewer lines, and storm lines.

"The sewer line that we're installing right now is actually to provide a larger sewer capacity for the city going into the future. So, it's not so much the old stuff wearing out, it's really to prepare the city for future growth and to improve drainage off of the road," Ryan Phipps, Engineering Program Manager said.

During these closures, there are detours in place.

City of Colorado Springs

Airport Road commuters will detour north to Pikes Peak Avenue by taking Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard for east and west access.

Academy Boulevard drivers will travel west on Pikes Peak Avenue and then south on Chelton Road to Airport Road.

While the work takes place, all businesses in the area will stay open and are accessible by taking South Academy Boulevard.

In the meantime, drivers should expect delays in the area throughout the summer.