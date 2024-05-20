Kosovo prepares a new draft law on renting prison cells to Denmark after the first proposal failed

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An official in Kosovo says the Cabinet has renewed efforts with a new draft law on renting a prison in the south of the country to Denmark to help it cope with its overpopulated prison system. The first draft of the law failed to pass at the parliament last week. But a government official said Monday that the Cabinet on Sunday approved a draft law on 300 cells at a prison 50 kilometers or 30 miles south of the capital to be rented to Denmark. A government spokesman said that the leglislation is based on a a 10-year agreement the two governments signed in April and May 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.