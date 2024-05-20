Haiti’s main international airport reopens nearly three months after gang violence forced it closed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s main international airport has reopened for the first time in nearly three months after relentless gang violence forced authorities to close it to all traffic in early March. Monday’s reopening of the Toussaint-Louverture airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince is expected to help ease a critical shortage of medications and other basic supplies since the country’s main seaport remains paralyzed. However, only Sunrise Airways, a local carrier, is flying in and out of Port-au-Prince for now. US-based airlines are not expected to start doing so until late May or early June.

