Colorado Springs Police Department mourns loss of retired explosive detection K-9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Belka.

Belka served CSPD for nearly a decade before retiring with her handler, retired Sergeant Chris Arseneau in February 2021. She passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, May 17, 2024.

CSPD's K-9 unit posted on Facebook saying that Belka was the first dog assigned to the Regional Explosives Unit, starting the EOD K-9 program.

She was also, along with K-9 Britta, one of the first two CSPD K-9s to be nationally certified in explosives detection.

During her service, Belka found several explosive devices and did numerous sweeps for community events and VIP guests. She was always a feisty girl, and during one of her certifications, she paused her search to catch a bird. This was only a brief delay as she continued on and passed her certification.

Another notable story was when Belka was performing a sweep for former president Trump and ate one of his hamburgers. She maintains that it was poison control and she was just doing her part to protect the POTUS.

Belka served as a longtime partner and best friend to Ret. Sgt. Arseneau until he passed in an accident in 2022. Belka then went home with his daughter.

CSPD's K-9 unit said in part "Belka’s handler was Retired Sgt. Chris Arseneau, who passed away in a tragic accident in October 2022. After the accident, Belka was given to Chris’s daughter Emily who embraced her with open arms. Prior to his passing, Chris, Emily, and Belka were a true pack; three best friends that took on the world together. Belka was there for Emily’s graduation from middle school, high school, and college. She grew up right along side of Emily, watching her get her first apartment, start her first “real” job, and eventually came home to live with her when she bought her first house. Belka has always been Emily’s most loyal companion. From her first day home, she was her person. Despite working with her dad, at home, Belka was glued to Emily, stealing her pillow and sleeping by her side for over a decade. Like many of you, Emily’s best friend is a dog. Belka was spunky, stubborn, willing to do anything for a treat, and an incredibly sweet pup. She had a wonderful retirement, taking plenty of long walks and naps in the sun."