‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle group stops in Pueblo

PEUBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An organized cross-country motorcycle group is making a stop in Pueblo as they ride coast-to-coast to honor our veterans, their families and friends.

Run For The Wall (RFTW) raises awareness of those still missing – Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA).

Motorcyclists began their ride in Ontario, California and ten days later will arrive at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day weekend.

According the Run for the Wall website, everyone is welcomed; you don't have to be a veteran to ride.

Among those riding are veterans, active-duty military, patriots, supporters, friends, and family.

There are four different coast-to-coast routes groups are taking. To see where they are headed next, click here.