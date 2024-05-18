Dead or alive? Parents of children gone in Sri Lanka’s civil war have spent 15 years seeking answers
By KRISHAN FRANCIS
Associated Press
MULLAITIVU, Sri Lanka (AP) — It has been 15 years since the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war, which pitted government forces against Tamil Tiger separatists. In the years since, many people are still searching for children or other family members who are missing, some presumed dead. Many people blame the United Nations for failing to step in to stop the bloodshed. They are asking that the U.N ensures accountability for the excesses committed by both sides.