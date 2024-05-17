Trump accepts a VP debate but wants it on Fox News. Harris has already said yes to CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he’s accepting an invitation from Fox News for his running mate to participate in a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. But his announcement Friday came after Harris already had accepted a different invitation from CBS News instead. And President Joe Biden’s campaign signaled the Trump offer would be rejected. The public brokering of debates is continuing after Biden and Trump agreed to two meetings this summer. They bypassed the commission that has hosted debates since 1988. The first will be hosted by CNN on June 27 and the second will be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.

