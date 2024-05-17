Teachers criticize Newsom’s budget proposal, say it would ‘wreak havoc on funding for our schools’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest teachers union is turning up the pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California Teachers Association on Friday said it will work to block one of Newsom’s proposals for balancing the budget. CTA President David Goldberg said it would wreak havoc on school funding. Newsom said he is trying to protect school districts from what would be an $8.8 billion cut this year. But the California Teachers Association says Newsom’s maneuver would actually cost districts about $12 billion in the future. California is in the middle of back-to-back multi-billion-dollar budget shortfalls. Newsom and the Legislature are working to pass a balanced budget by the end of June.

