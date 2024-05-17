Protesters rally in Peru against decree classifying seven gender identities as “mental illness”

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Sexual diversity activists have protested in Peru’s capital in front of the health ministry to demand that the government repeal a decree that characterizes seven gender identities, including transgenderism, as “mental illnesses.” Protesters also gathered Friday outside the Peruvian Embassy in Ecuador’s capital, Quito. The demonstrations coincided with the International Day Against Homophobia. and protesters railed against last week’s decree by President Dina Boluarte’s administration. The Ministry of Health has said the action will guarantee “comprehensive mental health care coverage” for those affected, saying it relied on World Health Organization disease categories ended in 2022. Protesters said that “being gay, lesbian, non-binary or bisexual is not a disease.”

