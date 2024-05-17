A man in Malaysia who killed 2 police officers acted on his own, a minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says the man who attacked a police station and killed two officers is believed to have acted on his own despite suspected links to the Jemaah Islamiyah extremist group. The man stormed the police station in southern Johor state near Singapore in the early hours of Friday with a machete. He hacked a police constable to death and then used the officer’s weapon to kill another. He wounded a third officer before being shot dead. Police initially said the man could have attempted to take firearms from the station. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution called it a “lone wolf attack” based on an initial investigation and said there is no threat to the wider public.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.