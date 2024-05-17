German council approves a revised plan by Tesla to expand its plant near Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — A local council in Germany has approved a plan by electric carmaker Tesla to expand the grounds of its first plant in Europe, a proposal which has drawn persistent protests this year. Councilors in the Gruenheide municipality, just outside Berlin, voted 11-6 with two abstentions on Thursday evening in favor of the plan. It had been scaled down to require the felling of fewer trees than originally planned. Tesla wants to add a freight depot and logistical space to its factory, which opened in 2022. Protesters vowed to keep up their demonstrations against the plan.

