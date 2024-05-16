Mayor Mobolade visiting a local High school to learn about its food distribution program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be visiting Mitchell High School today, May 16, to learn more about their food distribution program.

The program comes in partnership with Care and Share and Pikes Peak United Way and brings together students, staff, and volunteers, for a larger community effort. During his visit, the mayor will be talking with families as they get much-need assistance including from Mitchell's Junior R.O.T.C students.

The program is held on the first and third Thursday of every month where volunteers deliver more than 20,000 pounds of food for hundreds of families.