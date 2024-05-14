Tovar homers as the Rockies beat the Padres 6-3 for their season-high 6th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Tuesday night, extending their win streak to a season-high six games.

Tovar, Ryan McMahon and Elehuris Montero each had two hits as last-place Colorado improved to 4-2 against San Diego this season.

Cal Quantrill (3-3) earned his third consecutive win. The right-hander, who was selected by San Diego in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft, allowed one run and six hits in six-plus innings.

Tyler Kinley handled the ninth for his first save.

Cease (5-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

The ace right-hander went 2-0 with a microscopic 0.66 ERA in his first two May starts.