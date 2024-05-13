Lithuanian president is the front-runner as country heads to runoff vote in two weeks

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s incumbent president has won the most votes in a weekend presidential election but he still faces a runoff in two weeks against the country’s prime minister. The Central Electoral Commission’s results on Monday show that President Gitanas Nausėda won 44% of the votes and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė won nearly 20%. A total of eight candidates ran in the first round and the runoff is scheduled to be held on May 26. The election came at a time that Russian gains on the battlefield in Ukraine are fueling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

