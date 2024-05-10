Federal appeals court upholds Steve Bannon’s contempt-of-Congress conviction

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the contempt-of-Congress conviction of Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump who was found guilty after failing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.

The US DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected several challenges Bannon made to the case, including his claim that the trial court excluded evidence he should have been allowed to put before the jury in his defense.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

