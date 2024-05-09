‘New York Times’ features Colorado Springs with itinerary to spend 36 hours in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The New York Times featured Colorado Springs in an article with an itinerary to spend 36 hours in the city.

The itinerary featured several outdoor landmarks, like Garden of the Gods, and some fun indoor activities too.

They also featured eating donuts on the summit of Pikes Peak and the new developments of Sunset Amphitheater and the Hotel Polaris at the United States Air Force Academy which will include flight simulators.

