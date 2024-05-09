Skip to Content
News

‘New York Times’ features Colorado Springs with itinerary to spend 36 hours in the city

Garden of the Gods
By
New
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The New York Times featured Colorado Springs in an article with an itinerary to spend 36 hours in the city.

The itinerary featured several outdoor landmarks, like Garden of the Gods, and some fun indoor activities too.

They also featured eating donuts on the summit of Pikes Peak and the new developments of Sunset Amphitheater and the Hotel Polaris at the United States Air Force Academy which will include flight simulators.

You can read the full article here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content