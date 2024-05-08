Berlin senator attacked in library amid spate of violence against German politicians

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — A Berlin senator was attacked while visiting a library on Tuesday, amid what appears to be an increasing trend of violence against politicians in Germany.

Franziska Giffey, Berlin senator for economy, was hit over the head with a bag containing hard material as she visited the library in her district in the German capital Tuesday afternoon, the Berlin prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Giffey, a former Berlin mayor, described the moment of the attack on Instagram, saying “I suddenly felt a hard blow to my head and neck from behind. A man had attacked me with a bag filled with hard contents.”

The alleged perpetrator has been identified as a 74-year-old male, according to the prosecutor’s office, which added that he has been previously charged with state security and hate crime and there are indications he is mentally ill.

“The 74-year-old man has previously been charged by the police with state security and hate crime. However, investigations into the accused’s motive for yesterday’s attack are still ongoing,” a statement said.

“The accused is to be brought before an investigating judge today. As there are indications that the accused is mentally ill, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office is to obtain an order to place him in a psychiatric hospital in accordance with Section 126a of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

It comes days after a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the European Parliament was attacked and seriously injured in Dresden, eastern Germany.

Separately, Saxony state police said that two people had been detained over another attack on a female Green party politician in Dresden on Tuesday evening. The unnamed 47-year-old had been putting up posters when she was attacked by two people.

The Green party in Saxony wrote on X that its members would continue campaigning, and would not be intimidated. It also said it would support a draft law to increase legislation around protection against attacks on politicians.

Berlin Senator Giffey commented on the increased assaults, saying she was “concerned and shaken by the growing ‘wild-animal culture’ with which people who are politically active and committed in our country are increasingly exposed to attacks that are supposedly justified and acceptable.”

Scholz meanwhile described the attacks on Giffey and other politicians as “outrageous and cowardly.”

“Violence does not belong in a democratic debate. Those who are decent and sensible are clearly against this – and they are the majority!”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took to X to speak out about the safety of politicians in the wake of Wednesday’s attack. “We must protect all those who stand up for our democracy,” she wrote. “Regardless of which party.”

