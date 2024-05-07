The Rampart girls soccer team advances in the Class 5A state soccer tournament
The Rampart girls soccer team defeated Boulder on Tuesday night 1-0 to advance in the Class 5A state soccer tournament. The Rams will play Heritage on Friday.
