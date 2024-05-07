Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university as campus protests spread to Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have arrested some 125 activists as they broke up a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp at the University of Amsterdam. The detentions early Tuesday come as protests that have roiled campuses in the United States spread into Europe. Police in the Dutch capital say on the social media platform X that their presence was “necessary to restore order” after protests turned violent. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Video from the scene aired by national broadcaster NOS shows police using a mechanical digger to push down barricades and officers wielding batons and shields moving in to end the demonstration, beating some of the protesters and pulling down tents.

