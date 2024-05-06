FAA opens new probe into Boeing, this time involving 787 Dreamliner inspections

By Gregory Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators are probing whether Boeing employees failed to perform some quality inspections on its 787 jets, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

The investigation is to determine whether the inspections were conducted and “whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records,” the FAA said.

While the investigation takes place, Boeing employees will inspect the Dreamliners it has not yet delivered to airline customers and will develop a plan for the planes that are currently flying, the FAA said.

The FAA said Boeing “voluntarily informed us in April that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes.”

Boeing did not immediately comment on the matter.

In April, a Boeing engineer came forward publicly with different quality allegations about several Boeing models, including the Dreamliner. Sam Salehpour claimed shortcuts during the manufacturing process meant small gaps in the fuselage of 787s may not properly be filled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.